Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

2021 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

Troy and Louisiana are the No. 1 seeds in the East and West Divisions, respectively

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 5 and will run until March 8. Games will be played at Pensacola State College and Pensacola Bay Center in Florida where fans will be able to attend.

All 12 members of the conference will compete. If a team is unable to play due to COVID-19, their opponent will advance to the next round via the no-contest rule.

Here is the Sun Belt tournament schedule. 

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 5 – FIRST ROUND

Game 1 - (4W) Texas State vs. (5E) Georgia Southern 

Game 2 - (3E) App State vs. (6W) ULM 

Game 3 - (3W) Little Rock vs. (6E) Coastal Carolina 

Game 4 - (4E) South Alabama vs. (5W) Arkansas State 

MARCH 6 - QUARTERFINALS 

(1E) Troy vs. TBD

(2W) UTA vs. TBD

(2E) Georgia State vs. TBD

(1W) Louisiana vs. TBD

MARCH 7 - SEMIFINALS 

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 8 - FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Alexus Dye, Troy: Dye leads the NCAA in double-doubles with 19 this season and is first in the country with 296 total rebounds.

Lainy Gosnell, App State: Gosnell ranks ninth in the conference with 7.3 rebounds per game and sixth in the SBC with 176 rebounds. 

Ty’ Reona Doucet, Louisiana: Doucet leads the conference with a 54.3 field goal percentage and bods a team-high of 8.1 rebounds per game. 

Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock: Caicedo is seventh in the country with 6.5 assists per game and second in the NCAA with 150 total assists.

Morgan Wallace, Arkansas State: Wallace leads the Red Wolves in total rebounds with 131 and averaged 9.2 points per game this season. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.