2021 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 5 and will run until March 8. Games will be played at Pensacola State College and Pensacola Bay Center in Florida where fans will be able to attend.

All 12 members of the conference will compete. If a team is unable to play due to COVID-19, their opponent will advance to the next round via the no-contest rule.

Here is the Sun Belt tournament schedule.

MARCH 5 – FIRST ROUND

Game 1 - (4W) Texas State vs. (5E) Georgia Southern

Game 2 - (3E) App State vs. (6W) ULM

Game 3 - (3W) Little Rock vs. (6E) Coastal Carolina

Game 4 - (4E) South Alabama vs. (5W) Arkansas State

MARCH 6 - QUARTERFINALS

(1E) Troy vs. TBD

(2W) UTA vs. TBD

(2E) Georgia State vs. TBD

(1W) Louisiana vs. TBD

MARCH 7 - SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 8 - FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Alexus Dye, Troy: Dye leads the NCAA in double-doubles with 19 this season and is first in the country with 296 total rebounds.

Lainy Gosnell, App State: Gosnell ranks ninth in the conference with 7.3 rebounds per game and sixth in the SBC with 176 rebounds.

Ty’ Reona Doucet, Louisiana: Doucet leads the conference with a 54.3 field goal percentage and bods a team-high of 8.1 rebounds per game.

Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock: Caicedo is seventh in the country with 6.5 assists per game and second in the NCAA with 150 total assists.

Morgan Wallace, Arkansas State: Wallace leads the Red Wolves in total rebounds with 131 and averaged 9.2 points per game this season.