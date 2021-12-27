Sports teams that hoisted championships in 2021

The sports world had to fight and claw through the coronavirus pandemic to get the 2021 championships played out.

All the major team sports in the U.S. managed to fulfill their goals of having champions crowned.

Here were the champions of 2021.

College Football: Alabama Crimson Tide

The 2021 national championship was played in Miami and did not disappoint. Alabama walloped Ohio State, 52-24, with about 14,900 being allowed into the stadium to watch. It was the Crimson Tide’s third title in the College Football Playoff era.

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers made history when they became the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium. Tom Brady became the second starting quarterback to guide two different teams to Super Bowl wins as the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Men’s College Basketball: Baylor Bears

Baylor came home with the school's first men’s basketball title in 2021. The Bears knocked off Gonzaga, 86-70. Jared Butler was named Most Outstanding Player.

Women’s College Basketball: Stanford Cardinal

Stanford picked up the school's third women’s basketball title. The Cardinal defeated Arizona, 54-53. Haley Jones was named the Most Outstanding Player of the game.

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning pulled off the rare feat of back-to-back Stanley Cup victories. This time, the Lightning topped the Montreal Canadiens.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks took home their first NBA championship since the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar days. Giannis Antetokounmpo showed he could not be stopped and led Milwaukee over the Phoenix Suns.

WNBA: Chicago Sky

In dramatic fashion, Candace Parker led the Sky to their first title. Chicago finished 16-16 during the regular season but managed to beat the Phoenix Mercury in four games.

NWSL: Washington Spirit

The Spirit claimed their first NWSL title after going 11-7-6 during the regular season. Washington defeated the Chicago Red Stars in extra time. Kelley O’Hara scored in the 97th minute to lift the club.

MLB: Atlanta Braves

The Braves won their first World Series since 1995. Atlanta topped the Houston Astros in six games. Jorge Soler was named World Series MVP.

MLS: New York City FC

NYC FC brought New York home its first championship since 2009. The club beat the Portland Timbers in a shootout for the MLS Cup.