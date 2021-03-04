2021 Southern Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Southern Conference League tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins on March 5 and runs through March 8.

In the first round of the tournament, No. 8 The Citadel will square off against ninth-seeded Western Carolina, and seventh-seeded Mercer will take on No. 10 Samford.

Here is the full Southern Conference League tournament schedule.

MARCH 5 – FIRST ROUND

(8) The Citadel vs. (9) Western Carolina

(7) Mercer vs. (10) Samford

MARCH 6 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) UNC Greensboro vs. TBD

(4) Chattanooga vs. (5) East Tennessee State

(2) Wofford vs. TBD

(3) Furman vs. (6) VMI

MARCH 7 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 8 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Isaiah Miller, UNC Greensboro: Miller, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, averaged 18.9 points per game and is the first player to win multiple player of the year honors since Davidson’s De’Mon Brooks did it in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

Hayden Brown, The Citadel: Brown led the Southern Conference averaging 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest in 2020-21. The redshirt-junior received first-team honors for the conference. He will look to lead eighth-seeded The Citadel in the tournament.

Damari Monsanto, ETSU: Monsanto averaged 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, which were both league-highs for freshmen. He started in 18 out of 23 games for the Bucs.

Malachi Smith, Chattanooga: Smith averaged 16.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for Chattanooga in 2020-21. The redshirt-sophomore was also a member of the conference's first-team.

Storm Murphy, Wofford: Murphy, a senior, averaged 17.6 points and 4.4 assists per game for Wofford. He was also a first-team honoree for the Southern Conference.