2021 Big South Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Big South Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will tip off on March 6 and run through March 14. Ten of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament. Each of the games will be played on campus sites with the higher seed hosting each game.

There will be a limited number of fans allowed for the games with tickets being sold through the hosts of each game.

Here’s the Big South tournament schedule.

MARCH 6 – FIRST ROUND

(7) UNC Asheville vs. (10) Charleston Southern

(8) Winthrop vs. (9) SC Upstate

MARCH 8 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) High Point vs. TBD

(4) Gardner-Webb vs. (5) Presbyterian

(2) Campbell vs. TBD

(3) Longwood vs. (6) Radford

MARCH 11 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Skyler Curran, High Point: Curran was named the Big South Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season. She led High Point to the top seed in the conference tournament. She is averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Shy Tuelle, Campbell: Tuelle starred for the Fighting Camels this season. She is averaging 11.5 points per game this season.

Kyla McMakin, Longwood: McMakin is one of the top players in the conference. She led the Big South in scoring during the regular season with 18.2 points per game, more than Curran.

Lauren Bevis, Gardner-Webb: Bevis finished in the top 10 in scoring in the Big South, averaging 12.7 points per game. She is the third member of her family to be a student-athlete at Gardner-Webb.

Tionna Carter, Presbyterian: Carter finished the season as an All-Conference Honorable Mention selection. She is averaging 12.7 points this season.