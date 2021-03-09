2021 Atlantic Sun Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Atlantic Sun Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will begin March 10 and run through March 14. Each game will be held at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia. Some games might be played at Kennesaw State’s Marietta campus. The state of Georgia has allowed a limited number of fans at indoor venues.

Nine teams will participate in the tournament.

Here’s the Atlantic Sun schedule:

MARCH 10 – OPENING ROUND

(8) Kennesaw State vs. (9) Jacksonville

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Florida Gulf Coast vs. TBD

(4) Lipscomb vs. (5) Stetson

(3) North Florida vs. (6) North Alabama

(2) Liberty vs. (7) Bellarmine

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast: Bell led the Atlantic Sun in scoring this season and was part of the reason why Florida Gulf Coast finished the regular season in the AP Top 25. She is averaging 24.8 points per game and is shooting 55% from the field.

Tishara Morehouse, Florida Gulf Coast: Bell’s teammate Morehouse is part of the team’s incredible combination. Morehouse is averaging 17.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Jazz Bond, North Florida: Bond is among the leading scorers in the ASun as well. She led the Ospreys with 17.8 points per game this season.

Emily Lytle, Liberty: Lytle helped the Flames to the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. She is averaging 13.9 points and 5 rebounds per game this season.

Taylor Clark, Lipscomb: Clark is among the top scorers on Lipscomb. She has averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20 games this season.