Atlantic 10 Conference 2021 women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know and more

The 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament starts March 10 and will run through March 14. The games will be played at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia. The tournament will be in one location, unlike the men’s tournament which will be in three different locations.

Richmond has a 50% capacity for indoor entertainment venues with physical distancing.

Here is the Atlantic 10 tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(12) Davidson vs. (13) St. Bonaventure

(11) George Washington vs. (14) George Mason

MARCH 11 – SECOND ROUND

(8) La Salle vs. (9) Duquesne

(5) VCU vs. TBD

(7) Massachusetts vs. (10) Saint Joseph’s

(6) Richmond vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Dayton vs. TBD

(4) Rhode Island vs. TBD

(2) Fordham vs. TBD

(3) Saint Louis vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Erin Whalen, Dayton: Whalen is a redshirt senior who is on the brink of getting the Flyers back to the NCAA Tournament. Whalen finished the regular season with 13.6 points per game.

Anna DeWolfe, Fordham: DeWolfe was a preseason All-Conference Third Team selection but turned into one of the best players in the A-10 this season. She leads the conference in scoring with 21.5 points per game – the lone player averaging in the 20 points per game range.

Ciaja Harbison, Saint Louis: Harbison is right on DeWolfe’s tail when it comes to top scorers in the A-10. Harbison helped turned Saint Louis into one of the top teams in the A-10. She is averaging 17.3 points per game.

Emmanuelle Tahane, Rhode Island: Tahane is one of the few players averaging a double-double. She is averaging 15.5 points and 10.2 rebounds this season.

Taya Robinson, VCU: Robinson will be the focus of defenses for Rams opponents in the tournament. She is the team’s leading sorer with 13.7 points per game in 21 games this season so far.