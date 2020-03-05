2020 West Coast Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 West Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 5 and run through March 10, taking place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Each of the conference’s 10 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the West Coast tournament.

MARCH 5 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Santa Clara vs. No. 9 San Francisco (noon ET)

No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. Loyola Marymount (2 p.m. ET)

MARCH 6 – SECOND ROUND

No. 5 Pacific vs. First Round Winner (noon ET)

No, 6 Pepperdine vs. First Round Winner (2 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – QUARTERFINALS

No, 4 Portland vs. Second Round Winner (1 p.m. ET)

No. 3 BYU vs. Second Round Winner (3 p.m. ET)

MARCH 9 – SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Quarterfinal Winner (noon ET)

No. 2 San Diego vs. Quarterfinal Winner (2 p.m. ET)

MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal minner vs. Semifinal minner

WEST COAST CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

JILL TOWNSEND, GONZAGA: Jill Townsend was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year. She averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in the regular season.

SARA HAMSON, BYU: Sara Hamson was named Defensive Player of the Year in the West Coast Conference. She was averaging just 6.8 points and 8 rebounds per game but made up for it with 4.8 blocks and 0.6 steals per game.

MYAH PACE, SAN DIEGO: Myah Pace was named to the First Team All-WCC for the 2019-20 season. She was averaging 11.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

ALEX FOWLER, PORTLAND: Alex Fowler had a good season for Portland. She averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She earned All-WCC honors.

BROOKLYN MCDAVID: Brooklyn McDavid helped Pacific get a first-round bye. The Tigers’ junior forward had 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds during the regular season.

2019 CHAMPION

BYU is the defending conference champion. The Cougars defeated Gonzaga last season.