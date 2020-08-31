2020 US Open: What to know about men's singles tournament

The U.S. Open tournament is the first major event for tennis since the global coronavirus outbreak shut down the sport.

This year’s tournament at Flushing Meadows in New York City will be a lot different from events in the past. There will be no spectators in the stands and not all of the world’s top athletes are going to be participating over fears of contracting the virus.

Novak Djokovic is the best player going into the men’s side of the tournament. Rafael Nadal, last year’s winner, didn’t want to travel. while Roger Federer ended his season early after two knee operations.

Djokovic is coming off a victory at the Western & Southern Open and has yet to lose this year. He’s only three Grand Slam tournament titles behind Federer for the record. Djokovic has 17.

Here’s what else to know about the men’s side of the singles tournament.

**

WHERE: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, N.Y.

WHEN: Aug. 31-Sept. 13

PURSE: $53.4 million

TV: ESPN

**

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: RAFAEL NADAL

Rafael Nadal won his fourth U.S. Open in 2019, defeating Daniil Medvedev in five sets. He won the fifth set, 6-4. It was also his second in three years.

2018: NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Djokovic took home his third U.S. Open title in 2018. Djokovic knocked off Juan Martin del Potro in three sets. It was his first win since 2015.

2017: RAFAEL NADAL

Nadal picked up his third U.S. Open victory in 2017. Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson, who was making his first final appearance.

2016: STAN WAWRINKA

Stan Wawrinka won the U.S. Open in 2016 – his third Grand Slam tournament title. Wawrinka knocked off defending champion Djokovic in four sets.

2015: NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Djokovic won the tournament for the first time in four years. He defeated Roger Federer in four sets.