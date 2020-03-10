2020 SEC men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 SEC men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 11 and run through March 15, taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Each of the conference’s 14 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the SEC tournament.

MARCH 11 – FIRST ROUND

No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia (7 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – SECOND ROUND

No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama (1 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Florida vs. First Round Winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 South Carolina vs. First Round Winner (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Kentucky vs. Second Round Winner (1 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Second Round Winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Auburn vs. Second Round Winner (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 LSU vs. Second Round Winner (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (1 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (3 p.m. ET)

MARCH 15 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (1 p.m. ET)

SEC MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, KENTUCKY: Immanuel Quickley was named the SEC Player of the Year for the 2019-20 regular season. Quickley averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during the regular season. Kentucky is the top seed in the SEC tournament.

SKYLAR MAYS, LSU: Skylar Mays was the SEC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year. He also earned All-SEC First Team honors, averaging 16.7 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

ANTHONY EDWARDS, GEORGIA: Anthony Edwards was named All-SEC Second Team. He averaged 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. He’s expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

SAMIR DOUGHTY, AUBURN: Samir Doughty is looking to take Auburn even further than last year. He averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season.

REGGIE PERRY, MISSISSIPPI STATE: Reggie Perry was among the top players in the SEC, earning First Team All-Conference honors. He averaged 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

2019 CHAMPION

Auburn defeated Tennessee, 84-64, to win the championship game and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament where they advanced to the national semifinal before losing by one point to Virginia. Bryce Brown was named MVP.