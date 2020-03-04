2020 Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Mountain West Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 4 and run through March 7, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas — the home of UNLV.

Each of the conference’s 11 teams makes the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Mountain West tournament.

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Fresno State vs. No. 9 Air Force (3 p.m. ET)

No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 San Jose State (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Wyoming (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 5 – QUARTERFINAL

No. 1 San Diego State vs. First Round Winner (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 Boise State (5 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Utah State vs. First Round Winner (9 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Nevada vs. First Round Winner (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 6 – SEMIFINAL

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (9 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (5:30 p.m. ET)

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

MALACHI FLYNN, SAN DIEGO STATE: Malachi Flynn was one of the top players for San Diego State during the regular season and was awarded the Mountain West Player of the Year for his efforts. Flynn averaged 18.9 points per game as the Aztecs were one of the top teams in the nation all year long.

ISAIAH STEVENS, COLORADO STATE: Isaiah Stevens was named Freshman of the Year in the conference. The Rams star averaged 13 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the season. The Rams were 20-11 overall.

JALEN HARRIS, NEVADA: Jalen Harris was Newcomer of the Year in the Mountain West and earned First Team All-Conference honors. He averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists during the season.

SAM MERRILL, UTAH STATE: Sam Merrill led Utah State to the second-best record in the conference this season. He finished the 2019-20 regular season averaging 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He also shot 40 percent from beyond the arc.

BRYCE HAMILTON, UNLV: Bryce Hamilton earned All-Conference honors. He averaged 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game during the season.

2019 CHAMPION

Utah State is the defending Mountain West champion. It comes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed.