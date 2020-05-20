2020 Charles Schwab Challenge: What to know about the event

The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge will be the first official PGA Tour event to be played following the season’s suspension over the coronavirus pandemic.

The last event was the Arnold Palmer Invitational, from March 5 to March 8. A few days after the final round of that event, two NBA players tested positive for the virus, which sounded alarm bells across the sporting world. Soon after, the PGA Tour put things on hold.

A few PGA Tour golfers have participated in two charity events as states begin to reopen. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, and Matthew Wolff took part in the TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning played in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

PGA TOUR TO RESUME SEASON IN JUNE, FIRST 4 EVENTS TO BE HELD WITHOUT FANS

Charles Schwab became the sponsor of the event in 2019. Other sponsors included Dean & Deluca from 2016 to 2017, Crowne Plaza from 2007 to 20165, Bank of America from 2003 to 2006, MasterCard from 1996 to 2002, and Southwestern Bell from 1989 to 1994.

It was known as the Fort Worth Invitational in 2018, and the Colonial National Invitation in 1995 and from 1946 to 1988.

The Charles Schwab Challenge was originally set for May 21-24. It’s now set to start June 11.

Some other things to know about the Charles Schwab Challenge.

**

WHERE: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

WHEN: June 11-14

PURSE: $7.5 million

TV: CBS, Golf Channel, NBC

**

LEE WESTWOOD WILLING TO MISS PGA TOUR EVENTS OVER QUARANTINE RESTRICTIONS FOR INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS: 'NOT WORTH IT'

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: KEVIN NA

Kevin Na won the event for the first time in 2019. The American scored a 13-under par and defeated Tony Finau by four strokes.

**

2018: JUSTIN ROSE

Justin Rose, of England, is the only international winner of the event in the last five years. In 2018, he narrowly defeated Brooks Koepka by three strokes. Rose finished 20-under par. It was his first win at the event.

**

2017: KEVIN KISNER

Kevin Kisner had a slight victory in 2017. He edged out Sean O’Hair, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth by one stroke. It’s one of three PGA Tour victories for Kisner.

**

2016: JORDAN SPIETH

Jordan Spieth won the Dean & Deluca Invitational at the course in 2016. He held off Harris English by three strokes. Spieth finished 17-under par.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOLF COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

2015: CHRIS KIRK

One of Chris Kirk’s four PGA Tour victories came at the Fort Worth course. He won the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in 2015, barely defeating Spieth, Jason Bohn and Brandt Snedeker. Kirk finished with a 12-under par.