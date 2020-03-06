2020 Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 9 and run through March 13, taking place at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Each of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Big Sky tournament.

MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State (4:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Portland State vs. No. 10 Eastern Washington (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Southern Utah vs. No. 11 Weber State (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 10 – QUARTERFINAL

No. 1 Montana State vs. First Round Winner (2 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Montana vs. No. 5 Northern Arizona (4:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Idaho vs. First Round Winner (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Idaho State vs. First Round Winner (10 p.m. ET)

MARCH 11 – SEMIFINAL

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winer

BIG SKY CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

KHIARICA RASHEED, NORTHERN ARIZONA: Khiarica Rasheed was among the Big Sky Conference’s top scorers during the 2019-20 season. She averaged 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds during the regular season.

GINA MARXEN, IDAHO: Gina Marxen helped Idaho to become one of the top teams in the Big Sky. Marxen averaged 13.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the regular season.

FALLYN FREIJE, MONTANA STATE: Fallyn Freije is among the top players at Montana State this season. The senior forward has been averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds during the season. The Bobcats are the top seed in the Big Sky Conference tournament.

MCKENZIE JOHNSTON, MONTANA: McKenzie Johnston has been averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5 assists for Montana this season. The Lady Grizzlies are among the top teams in the Big Sky.

DORA GOLES, IDAHO STATE: Dora Goles has been a part of a well-rounded Idaho State team. Goles helped the Bengals with 12.8 points and 4 rebounds per game this season.

2019 CHAMPION

Portland State defeated Eastern Washington, 61-59, in 2019. Ashley Bolston was named MVP.