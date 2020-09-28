Expand / Collapse search
2020 AL Wild Card Series preview, schedule and times

The American League Wild Card round begins Tuesday

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The American League side of the MLB Postseason bracket – the beginning of the end of the shortened 2020 season – is about to take place.

For the first in MLB history, there are eight teams in the playoffs for the AL side. The first round is called the AL Wild Card Series. The Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins are all division winners and have the top three seeds in the bracket.

The Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays all received playoff berths through a wild card.

The first-round series is a best-of-three: to move on, a team must win two out of the three games. The Wild Card series is the only portion of the bracket that will not be played at a neutral site.

The AL Wild Card Series begins Tuesday. Here’s a brief look at the scheduling and times for each series.

(1) RAYS VS. (8) BLUE JAYS

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Game 1: Sept. 29; 5 p.m. (TBS)

Game 2: Sept. 30; 4 p.m. (TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 1; TBD (TBS)

(4) INDIANS VS. (5) YANKEES

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his double off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Nik Turley during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Game 1: Sept. 29; 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 30; 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

(3) TWINS VS. (6) ASTROS

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, right, is greeted by Ryan Jeffers after Polanco scored on a single by Marwin Gonzalez off Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Game 1: Sept. 29; 2 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Sept. 30; 1 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Game 3: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

(2) ATHLETICS VS. (7) WHITE SOX

Oakland Athletics' Nate Orf, rear facing left, celebrates with Marcus Semien and Mark Canha after the Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Also pictured is Tony Kemp, foreground. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Game 1: Sept. 29; 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 30; 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

All times listed above are Eastern and Game 3s are only played if necessary.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

