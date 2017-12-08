2018 Olympics attendees will brave freezing temps in South Korea’s open-air stadium

If North Korea, Russia or politically inclined athletes don’t ruin the Olympics in South Korea next year, the weather just might.

The stadium that will be used for the Pyeongchang Games in February has no roof, Reuters reported. This means that roughly 35,000 spectators, including world leaders, will be exposed to extremely cold temperatures.

South Korea in February is icy and cold. But inside the stadium, high winds will make temperatures feel like a mere 6.8 degrees Fahrenheit, or minus 14 degrees Celsius, according to a document from the organizing committee that was seen by Reuters.

South Korea built the $58 million stadium without a roof to save money, according to Reuters. Pyeongchang organizers requested that South Korea add a roof and heating to the structure, which will be torn down after the Games, but their request was rejected.

The opening ceremony is slated to take place on the evening of Feb. 9. The closing ceremony, which will also be in the evening, will take place on Feb. 25. Each ceremony will last roughly four or five hours, leaving spectators in the cold that entire time.

The 160 VIP attendees will be offered bigger and thicker blankets, according to Reuters.