2017-18 college football bowl schedule: Dates, times, TV info

This year's college football bowl season will kick off Saturday Dec. 16, with the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl at 12 p.m. ET.

New Year's Day will be packed with the biggest bowl games of the season, as the Outback, Peach and Citrus Bowls will all be played in the early afternoon, leading up to the College Football Playoff semifinal games. The playoffs begin with the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m., followed by the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m.

The season will wrap up with the CFP national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

Check out the full bowl season schedule:

Dec. 16 -- Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, 9 a.m. (ABC)

Dec. 16 -- New Orleans Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA, 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 -- Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 16 -- Las Vegas Bowl, MWC vs. Pac-12, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dec. 16 -- New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, Albuquerque, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 16 -- Camelia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 19 -- Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 21 -- St. Petersburg (Fla.) Bowl, C-USA vs. AAC, 81 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 -- Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, C-USA vs. MAC, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 -- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Boise, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 -- Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 -- Armed Forces Bowl, Army vs. Big Ten, Fort Worth, Texas, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 -- Dollar General Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24 -- Hawaii Bowl, AAC vs. MWC, Honolulu, 5:30 p.m. p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26 -- Quick Lane Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, TBD (ESPN)

Dec. 26 -- Heart of Dallas Bowl, Big 12 vs. C-USA, TBD (ESPN)

Dec. 26 -- Cactus Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, Phoenix, TBD (ESPN)

Dec. 27 -- Independence Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Shreveport, La.,10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 -- Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Bronx, N.Y., 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 -- Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 -- Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 -- Camping World Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28 -- Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 -- Belk Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Charlotte, N.C., 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 -- Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 11 a.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 -- Music City Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Nashville, Tenn., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 -- Cotton Bowl Classic, At-large vs. At-large, Arlington, Texas, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 -- TaxSlayer Bowl, SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC, Jacksonville, Fla., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 -- Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 9:30 a.m. (ABC)

Dec. 30 -- Fiesta Bowl, At-large vs. At-large, Glendale, Ariz., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30 -- Arizona Bowl, Sun Belt vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Dec. 30 -- Orange Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame, Miami Gardens, Fla., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 -- Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., 9 a.m. (ESPN2)

Jan. 1 -- Peach Bowl, At-large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 -- Citrus Bowl, SEC vs. ACC, Orlando, Fla., 10 a.m. (ABC)

Jan. 1 -- CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1 -- CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 8 -- College Football Championship (Semifinal winners), Atlanta, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game dates and times for the Frisco Bowl, (AAC vs. MAC), Holiday Bowl (Big Ten vs. Pac-12) and Foster Farms Bowl (Pac-12 vs. Big Ten) will be announced at a later date.

