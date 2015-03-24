2015 NFL draft to be held in LA or Chicago, Goodell says

The NFL draft is leaving New York after 49 years.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday that the league has narrowed down the location of the 2015 draft to Los Angeles or Chicago. The event has been held in New York every year since 1965 and has been at Radio City Music Hall since 2006.

Goodell said after a panel at the summer TV critics' meeting that 12 cities were interested in hosting the draft, according to the Los Angeles Times. But the league narrowed the finalists to Los Angeles and Chicago after Radio City officials told the NFL that the venue wouldn't be available in April or May.

Goodell said a final decision on the location could be made by late summer.

He said the league is discussing different concepts for next year's draft because there is high interest and the NFL wants to be responsive to its fans.