2014 ACC coach, rookie of year voting
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference coaches and players of the year according to results released Tuesday following voting by Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association members:
___
COACH OF THE YEAR
Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech (32)
Jimbo Fisher, Florida State (14)
Steve Addazio, Boston College (6)
Bobby Petrino, Louisville (3)
___
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
OVERALL
Brad Kaaya, qb, Miami (22)
Quin Blanding, s, Virginia (16)
DeShaun Watson, qb, Clemson (7)
Dalvin Cook, rb, Florida State (4)
Jon Hilliman, rb, Boston College (2)
KeShun Freeman, de, Georgia Tech (1)
Mackensie Alexander, cb, Clemson (1)
Artavis Scott, wr, Clemson (1)
Cam Serigne, te, Wake Forest (1)
___
OFFENSIVE
Brad Kaaya, qb, Miami (33)
DeShaun Watson, qb, Clemson (10)
Dalvin Cook, rb, Florida State (5)
Artavis Scott, wr, Clemson (4)
Jon Hilliman, rb, Boston College (2)
Cam Serigne, te, Wake Forest (1)
___
DEFENSIVE
Quin Blanding, s, Virginia (37)
Mackenzie Alexander, cb, Clemson (10)
KeShun Freeman, de, Georgia Tech (7)
Jerod Fernandez, lb, N.C. State (1)