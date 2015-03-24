2014 ACC coach, rookie of year voting

The Atlantic Coast Conference coaches and players of the year according to results released Tuesday following voting by Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association members:

___

COACH OF THE YEAR

Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech (32)

Jimbo Fisher, Florida State (14)

Steve Addazio, Boston College (6)

Bobby Petrino, Louisville (3)

___

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

OVERALL

Brad Kaaya, qb, Miami (22)

Quin Blanding, s, Virginia (16)

DeShaun Watson, qb, Clemson (7)

Dalvin Cook, rb, Florida State (4)

Jon Hilliman, rb, Boston College (2)

KeShun Freeman, de, Georgia Tech (1)

Mackensie Alexander, cb, Clemson (1)

Artavis Scott, wr, Clemson (1)

Cam Serigne, te, Wake Forest (1)

___

OFFENSIVE

Brad Kaaya, qb, Miami (33)

DeShaun Watson, qb, Clemson (10)

Dalvin Cook, rb, Florida State (5)

Artavis Scott, wr, Clemson (4)

Jon Hilliman, rb, Boston College (2)

Cam Serigne, te, Wake Forest (1)

___

DEFENSIVE

Quin Blanding, s, Virginia (37)

Mackenzie Alexander, cb, Clemson (10)

KeShun Freeman, de, Georgia Tech (7)

Jerod Fernandez, lb, N.C. State (1)