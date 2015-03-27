Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

2008 Olympic champion race walker caught doping

By | Associated Press
FILE - the Aug. 22, 2008 file photo shows Italy's Alex Schwazer, right, leading Yohan Diniz of France on his way to winning the gold medal in the men's 50-kilometer walk during the athletics competitions near the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Italian Olympic team said Monday, Aug. 6, 2012 that defending 50k walk champion Alex Schwazer tested positive for doping. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inoue)

Defending Olympic 50K race walk champion Alex Schwazer has been caught doping and will miss the London Games.

The Italian Olympic Committee says Schwazer has tested positive for doping and has been removed from the team. Earlier Monday, the team said an unidentified athlete had failed a doping test before arriving in London.

The 28-year-old Schwazer was due to defend his 2008 Olympic title in the 50-kilometer walk on Sunday.

Schwazer won gold at the Beijing Games in an Olympic record time of 3 hours, 37 minutes, 9 seconds.