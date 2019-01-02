Christian Pulisic, 20, becomes highest-paid American soccer player in Chelsea deal

Christian Pulisic, a soccer superstar making waves with the U.S. Men’s National Team, became the highest-paid American footballer Wednesday after agreeing to a $73 million transfer deal with Chelsea.

Pulisic, 20, will remain with his current club, Borussia Dortmund, on loan for the rest of their season. The club won’t have to pay Chelsea for the loan to keep Pulisic for the remainder of the season.

The $73 million fee, which is 64 million euros, is the most money paid for an American player in the sport. The German team Wolfsburg reportedly spent $22.5 million for defender John Brooks in 2017.

“It has always been Christian’s big dream to play in Premier League,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “That certainly has to do with his American origins, and so it wasn't possible for us to extend his contract.”

Pulisic, who joined Dortmund when he was 16, thanked the BVB fans in a statement on Twitter.

“I would not be where I am today without the Club and their belief in giving young players a chance. It’s been an honor and a dream to pull on the black-and-yellow in front of the Sudtribune,” he said.

The winger added that though he signed with Chelsea, the next six months will still be Borussia-focused.

“Please do not doubt my passion, determination and my 110% commitment to the team right until the last ball is kicked this season. We all feel that this is ‘our year’ and we are determined to achieve the best possible results in all competitions.”

Pulisic’s move is one of the most high-profile by an American since goalkeepers Tim Howard joined Manchester United and Brad Friedel went to Liverpool.

Chelsea is fourth in the Premier League, 11 points behind first-place Liverpool.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.