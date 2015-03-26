2 Colorado St. players suspended for Saturday game

Colorado State linebacker James Skelton and defensive lineman Zachary Tiedgen won't play in Saturday's game against Northern Colorado following their recent arrests at an off-campus party that drew at least 2,000 people.

The Denver Post reports (http://goo.gl/KUYdd ) that coach Steve Fairchild announced the suspensions on Friday.

The Aug. 27 party in Fort Collins was advertised on Facebook as "the biggest pool party of the year" and resulted in multiple arrests. Ten people were hospitalized, mostly for minor injuries and overconsumption of alcohol. Skelton faces a harassment charge and Tiedgen faces a disorderly conduct charge.

