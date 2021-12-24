Mike Pompeo shares secret family fudge recipe for Christmas
Mercer Family Secret Christmas Fudge Recipe
Originally from Aunt Maxine Mercer via Aunt Dorothy (Mercer Pompeo (clearly the Mercer Family had some leakers…)
Ingredients:
4 ½ cups sugar
1 stick butter
1 can (12-oz.) evaporate milk
Dash of salt
Mix above ingredients and let boil for 6 min. over low heat, stirring constantly.
Ingredients:
1 jar (7.oz.) marshmallow crème
1 large (7oz.) Hershey’s chocolate bar broken into pieces
1 12 oz. pkg. semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 tsp. vanilla
2 c. chopped nuts, optional
Remove boiling mixture from heat. Add remaining ingredients, stirring vigorously as you add. Pour into buttered pans. Chill and cut. Make 4+ pounds.