Fox & Friends Recipes
Mike Pompeo shares secret family fudge recipe for Christmas

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Mercer Family Secret Christmas Fudge Recipe

Originally from Aunt Maxine Mercer via Aunt Dorothy (Mercer Pompeo (clearly the Mercer Family had some leakers…)

Ingredients: 

4 ½ cups sugar

1 stick butter

1 can (12-oz.) evaporate milk

Dash of salt

Mix above ingredients and let boil for 6 min. over low heat, stirring constantly. 

Ingredients: 

1 jar (7.oz.) marshmallow crème

1 large (7oz.) Hershey’s chocolate bar broken into pieces

1 12 oz. pkg. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tsp. vanilla

2 c. chopped nuts, optional 

Remove boiling mixture from heat. Add remaining ingredients, stirring vigorously as you add. Pour into buttered pans. Chill and cut. Make 4+ pounds. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.