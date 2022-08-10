Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Moon
Published

What is a sturgeon moon? The August 11 full moon is also the last supermoon of the year

The August full moon was named after the large fish that were often caught during this time of year

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
What is a supermoon? Video

What is a supermoon?

Everything you need to know about the celestial event.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

August 11, 2022, is the day to remember if you want to see a full moon, also known as the sturgeon moon, at its peak. 

Even if you miss the prime time to look at the moon, which will come at 9:36 p.m. ET (1:36 a.m. GMT) you can still see a nearly full moon on August 10 and August 12. 

This is the last chance of the year to catch a supermoon. According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is at its closest point to the Earth during a full moon. Every year, there are three to four supermoons. 

SPACE JUNK WILL CRASH INTO MOON AT 5,800-MPH

The August sturgeon moon will be shining bright in the sky on August 11.

The August sturgeon moon will be shining bright in the sky on August 11. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The closeness and fullness of the moon at the time of a supermoon makes it brighter and larger than normal.

 So why is this particular moon also called a sturgeon moon? The sturgeon moon is actually named after the sturgeon fish that were often caught during this time of year in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. These fish date back millions of years. They are also massive in size and can be up to nine feet long. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The sturgeon moon was named after the fish that were popularly caught during this time of year. 

The sturgeon moon was named after the fish that were popularly caught during this time of year.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

According to NASA, there won't be another supermoon until August 1 of next year, so August 11 is the last chance to get glimpse of the supermoon this year. The next full moon is the harvest moon that will be shining bright in the sky on September 10, 2022. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 