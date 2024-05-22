Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AIR AND SPACE

What causes air turbulence?

When a Singapore Airlines flight experienced extreme turbulence, one passenger died and many were injured

Associated Press
Published
close
What causes air turbulence? Video

What causes air turbulence?

Turbulence is essentially unstable air that moves unpredictably. While it is often associated with storms, clear-air turbulence, which is invisible, is the most dangerous type. (Credit: Associated Press)

The death of a British man and injuries impacting dozens of others on a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence Tuesday is the latest incident to spotlight the potential dangers of flying through unstable air.

While turbulence-related fatalities are quite rare, injuries resulting from in-flight turbulence have piled up over the years.

Such incidents are usually minor, and carriers have made steady improvements to reduce accident rates over time, but experts maintain that air travelers should stay vigilant — stressing the importance of wearing a seat belt whenever possible as a first line of protection.

THESE ARE THE FLIGHT ROUTES WITH THE MOST TURBULENCE

AP explains the essentials to understand about turbulence.

Turbulence is essentially unstable air that moves in a non-predictable fashion.

A Lufthansa Airbus A340-313 aircraft departs from Los Angeles International Airport at sunset

Wind shear, the cause of "clear-air turbulence," occurs when two large masses of air close to each other move at different speeds. If the difference in air speeds is big enough, the atmosphere breaks into turbulent patterns, like eddies in water. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Most people associate it with heavy storms. But the most dangerous type is clear-air turbulence, which often occurs with no visible warning in the sky ahead.

Clear-air turbulence happens most often in or near the high-altitude rivers of air called jet streams.

The culprit is wind shear, which is when two huge air masses close to each other move at different speeds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the difference in speed is big enough, the atmosphere can’t handle the strain, and it breaks into turbulent patterns like eddies in water.

Turbulence-related fatalities are especially rare — particularly on a commercial flight.

It can be tricky to predict, but experts stress that passengers' first line of defense is wearing a seat belt whenever possible.