AIR AND SPACE
Published

Video shows 'mysterious' whirlpool spiral flying over Hawaii sky

The spiral was captured over the Subaru Telescope on Hawaii's Maunakea

Julia Musto
A flying spiral was captured over Maunakea, Hawaii (Credit: NAOJ & Asahi Shimbun via Storyful)

A strange spiral was caught on video over Hawaii on Jan. 18. 

The official Twitter account of the Subaru Telescope on Maunakea, an optical-infrared telescope operated by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, guessed what the source of the phenomenon might be. 

"On Jan 18, 2023 (HST), the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral over Maunakea, Hawaii," it wrote. "The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite."

A caption alongside the footage said SpaceX had launched a new satellite earlier in the day. 

NASA CAPTURES PHOTO OF 'BEAR'S FACE' ON THE SURFACE OF MARS

SpaceX had launched the Global Positioning Satellite III space vehicle 06 mission early that day

The Elon Musk-owned company livestreamed the Falcon 9 rocket launch of the Global Positioning Satellite III space vehicle 06 mission early that day. On the next day, SpaceX launched more than 50 Starlink satellites to orbit from California.

MORE THAN 3 BILLION STAR, GALAXIES ARE CAPTURED IN A MASSIVE NEW SURVEY

The spiral moved quickly through the sky.

The video showed the blueish spiral passing over the Big Island telescope.

The Subaru Telescope on Maunakea said the spiral was captured on Jan. 18 by the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera.

Space.com said earlier this month that this is far from the first time a similar feature was spotted after a SpaceX launch, with reports as far as New Zealand.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 