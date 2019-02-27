Stunning images show neon squid, sea butterflies and other creatures in deep reaches of Pacific Ocean

One photographer has given us a rare glimpse of the colorful, weird creatures living at the deepest and darkest depths of the Pacific Ocean.

Jeff Milisen, a professional photographer who is based in Hawaii, captured several stunning images of rarely seen creatures that make their home in the depths of the ocean, including black cusk eels and sea butterflies.

The amazing photographs include one of a glowing spiny lobster riding a purple jellyfish in the waters off Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

Another image shows a brilliantly colored giant nomad jellyfish.

30-MILLION-PAGE ARCHIVE OF HUMANITY'S ACHIEVEMENTS HEADED TO THE MOON

"I refer to the nighttime open ocean as a biological soup," Milisen, 37, told The Daily Mail.

"Everyone expects the open ocean to be filled with megafaunas like tuna and sharks. [But ]99 percent of everything shot on blackwater is a macro subject, so the smaller the items you are looking for, the more incredible animals you will find," he told the British outlet.