Stunning images show neon squid, sea butterflies and other creatures in deep reaches of Pacific Ocean

Christopher Carbone
This species is known as a giant nomad jellyfish, often seen snorkeling in the warm waters of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. (Jeff Milisen/Caters)

One photographer has given us a rare glimpse of the colorful, weird creatures living at the deepest and darkest depths of the Pacific Ocean.

Jeff Milisen, a professional photographer who is based in Hawaii, captured several stunning images of rarely seen creatures that make their home in the depths of the ocean, including black cusk eels and sea butterflies.

The amazing photographs include one of a glowing spiny lobster riding a purple jellyfish in the waters off Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

Another image shows a brilliantly colored giant nomad jellyfish.

A spiny lobster (right) riding a purple jellyfish (left) at night in surface waters of the deep ocean off Kailua Kona, Hawaii (Jeff Milisen/Caters)

"I refer to the nighttime open ocean as a biological soup," Milisen, 37, told The Daily Mail.

"Everyone expects the open ocean to be filled with megafaunas like tuna and sharks. [But ]99 percent of everything shot on blackwater is a macro subject, so the smaller the items you are looking for, the more incredible animals you will find," he told the British outlet.

