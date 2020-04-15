Stonehenge was like ancient 'Lego,' experts say

Parts of Stonehenge bear a resemblance to ancient "Lego," according to English Heritage, which oversees the famous site in southern England.

On April 10, English Heritage Stonehenge tweeted a rare photo of the top of one of the famous stones.

“This is a rarely seen view of the top of one of the giant sarsen stones,” it said. “The protruding tenons are clearing visible and the corresponding horizontal lintel stone would have had mortise holes for them to slot into. A bit like early Lego!”

The tweet caught the attention of the famous toymaker, which responded: “ah, where it all began.”

Stonehenge continues to be a source of fascination for historians. In 2018, experts said that the famous ancient site may have been built using Greek philosopher Pythagoras’ famous theorem two millennia before the mathematical equation was developed.

Last year a missing piece of Stonehenge was returned 60 years after it went missing during an archaeological excavation.

The first monument at the site, an early “henge” monument, was constructed about 5,000 years ago. The world-famous stone circle was built around 2,500 B.C. during the late Neolithic period.

The World Heritage site is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun – thousands travel to the site in Avebury, Southern England, to mark the solstices in summer and winter.

