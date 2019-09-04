Expand / Collapse search
Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone breaks yearly eruption record

The Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone National Park just broke a record.

According to the U.S. Geologic Survey, the world's tallest active geyser had erupted 34 times as of Tuesday, the largest number ever recorded in a year.

Last year's record was 32 eruptions, and prior to that, the record was 29 in 1964.

Steamboat's larger eruptions tend to last from three to 40 minutes, and are followed by powerful jets of steam.

Although the eruptions might seem alarming to some, experts say it's not necessarily something to worry about.

The Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Wikimedia)

"They're mostly random and experience phases of alternating eruptive activity," Michael Poland, the USGS scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, said, according to KXPI. "So while fascinating, it's not unusual, nor cause for concern."

Poland said that it's a misconception that geyser eruptions are related to earthquake activity, and that visitors should not fear any deeper changes in the park's volcanic system.

