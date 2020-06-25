This state is the 'lightning capital' of the US

New research reveals the U.S. states that experienced the most lightning strikes in 2019.

Florida led the way in terms of actual lightning density, according to the study by environmental measurement specialist Vaisala. In 2019, there were 228 lightning strikes per square mile, or almost 88 per square kilometer,7y in the Sunshine State, more than any other state. Oklahoma was in second place with 81.61 strikes per square kilometer and Missouri was in third place with 74.47 strikes per square kilometer.

WHEN LIGHTNING STRIKES: AMERICA’S MOST STRUCK STATES REVEALED

“Even though Florida has 7 percent less lightning than average, it remains the lightning capital of the USA,” said Vaisala, in its report.

The data was revealed in Vaisala’s Annual Lightning Report.

Texas topped the list in terms of total lightning counts. The Lone Star State recorded the most total lightning counts in 2019 with 47,397,975, way ahead of Oklahoma and Kansas with 14,772,145 and 13,804,461, respectively.

In total, there were 223 million lightning incidents across the U.S. in 2019, 8 million more than in 2018.

