Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NASA
Published

NASA's planet hunter has found a 'star-shredding' black hole

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A ‘star-shredding’ black hole has been spotted for the first time by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

“TESS data let us see exactly when this destructive event, named ASASSN-19bt, started to get brighter, which we’ve never been able to do before,” said Thomas Holoien, a Carnegie Fellow at the Carnegie Observatories in Pasadena, Calif., in a statement.

'DRAMATIC' BLACK HOLES STUN SCIENTISTS AS 'WIMPY' GALAXIES QUICKLY TRANSFORM INTO 'RAVENOUS' QUASARS

Illustration of a "star-shredding" black hole from a NASA animation. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Illustration of a "star-shredding" black hole from a NASA animation. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

The black hole that generated ASASSN-19bt is at the center of a galaxy located 375-million light-years away. A light-year, which measures distance in space, equals 6 trillion miles.

The research is published in the Astrophysical Journal.

BLACK HOLE DEVOURING A NEUTRON STAR CAUSED RIPPLES IN SPACE AND TIME, SCIENTISTS SAY

Scientists have been gaining plenty of new insight into black holes. In a separate project, astronomers recently announced that they have spotted “dramatic” black holes in six galaxies, which could shed new light on galactic evolution.

Experts also recently announced that a black hole swallowing a neutron star has likely been detected for the first time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another project, scientists released the first-ever image of a black hole earlier this year, revealing the distant object in stunning detail.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers