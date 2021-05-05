SpaceX Starlink satellites, not UFOs, spotted in night sky over Washington state: report

It turns out the lights in the night sky over western Washington state on Tuesday weren’t UFOs. Instead, they were SpaceX Starlink satellites, according to a report.

The satellites were launched earlier in the day in Florida, KING-TV of Seattle reported.

Sightings were reported around 9 p.m. in areas such as Bellevue, Puyallup and Covington, Wash., and even as far south as Portland, Ore., according to the station.

The objects were identified by Dr. James Davenport, an assistant professor in the Astronomy Department at the University of Washington.

"What we actually saw was the 60 Starlink satellites that had just been deployed this afternoon and they were still in low orbit, and they were still clustered together so we call this, like, the Starlink train,’" Davenport told KING. "You see, like, a little chain of satellites all close together, reflecting sunlight back at us."

SpaceX confirmed the deployment of the satellites Tuesday afternoon but as of 11 p.m. PT had not responded to KING regarding the Washington state sightings, the station reported.