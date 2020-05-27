SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch scrubbed as a result of weather

SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch was scrubbed Wednesday as a result of weather conditions.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were scheduled to launch at 4:33 p.m. EDT on May 27 from Kennedy Space Center’s launch pad 39A, which was also used for the Apollo and space shuttle programs.

SPACEX, NASA, ASTRONAUTS MAKING FINAL PREPARATIONS: 'WE'RE GO FOR LAUNCH'

The launch would have been the first time a private company, rather than a national government, sent astronauts into orbit. It would also have been the first time that astronauts have launched since U.S. soil since the final Space Shuttle mission in 2011.

The next launch attempt will be on Saturday.

