Salamander-eating plant first known in North America

Scientists have discovered a rare vertebrate-eating plant in Ontario, Canada, that feeds on salamanders, according to reports.

While some carnivorous plants are known to eat insects, the bell-shaped purple pitcher plant or Sarracenia purpurea is the first known in North America to consume amphibians, Newsweek reported. Scientists previously thought only tropical pitcher plants ate vertebrates.

The plant slowing digests its prey by drowning it in acidic fluid, Vice reported about the study published in the journal Ecology last week.

A biologist from the University of Guelph first discovered the meat-eating plant last year in the Algonquin Provincial Park. “There is a conspicuous absence of vertebrate prey” in scientific records about the plant’s diet, a biologist wrote in the study. “More work needed to be done.”

Biologists have dubbed the wetland area "the little bog of horrors," according to Newsweek.