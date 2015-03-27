Runaway Llama Sparks Chaos on German Highway

A llama named Luisa sparked traffic chaos when she ran onto to a busy German highway Tuesday while trying to avoid the advances of an amorous male, Der Spiegel reported.

Cars screeched to a halt on the B4 highway, near the northern city of Braunschweig, as motorists tried to avoid the panicked animal.

Police said Luisa had hopped over her enclosure fence to escape a love-crazed male before trotting on to the busy stretch of road.

Officers shut the highway down while her owner used a lasso to drag the llama to safety.

"The owner finally managed to lasso the animal and led it back to the paddock it escaped from," police told the German news magazine.

"The runaway was welcomed back happily by its five fellow llamas and several donkeys."

