Rare Kakapo parrot produces strong breeding season, scientists say

The kakapo, a rare parrot that resides in New Zealand, has reportedly had quite a few babies as of late, marking an impressive mating season.

Of the more than 200 hundred eggs laid by the kakapo females, 75 of them are predicted to live, Andrew Digby, who serves as a science advisor to New Zealand's kakapo recovery operation, told AFP on Thursday.

The mating season for the breed reportedly happens every few years and occurs when the local rimu trees bare an abundance of fruit.

This year’s anticipated figure is more than twice that of the previous cycle, according to AFP.

The kakapos, which currently have a total of 147 adults, were believed to be extinct until some were found in 1970, the outlet said.

Scientists reportedly haven’t pinpointed the root cause of the surge, but have developed some possible ideas.

"We don't quite know what the trigger is but one of the things we are looking at is that the rimu berry is really high in vitamin D, a super food basically, which is associated with fertility and health," Digby said.

Climate change is also thought to have played a role in the trees’ productive yield, according to AFP.