AIR AND SPACE
Published

President Biden to release first image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

More images from the James Webb Space Telescope will be released by NASA on Tuesday

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
POTUS and VPOTUS receive a briefing from NASA officials and preview the first images from the Webb Space Telescope Video

POTUS and VPOTUS receive a briefing from NASA officials and preview the first images from the Webb Space Telescope

President Biden on Monday will reveal the first of a batch of color images taken by the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope.

Biden will release the image from the White House during a 5:30 p.m. news briefing along with NASA officials. 

On Monday, the space agency said the six-month process to prepare the telescope had been complete, meaning all 17 ways or "modes" to operate the Webb's scientific instruments have been checked. 

"All of the seventeen ways or 'modes' to operate Webb's scientific instruments have now been checked out, which means that Webb has completed its commissioning activities and is ready to begin full scientific operations," mission team members wrote.

NASA WILL USE INFORMATION FROM NEW ZEALAND LAUNCH TO PAVE THE WAY FOR MOON LANDING

The James Webb Space Telescope seen on March 5, 2020. President Biden is expected to released an image taken from the space observatory on Monday. 

The James Webb Space Telescope seen on March 5, 2020. President Biden is expected to released an image taken from the space observatory on Monday.  (NASA/Chris Gunn)

The rest of the Webb Telescope images are expected to be released Tuesday. 

The telescope launched in December with its primary mission to view objects 

The $10 billion Webb — successor to the almost 32-year-old Hubble Space Telescope — blasted off from South America in December and reached its designated perch in January.

