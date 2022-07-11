President Biden to release first image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Monday will reveal the first of a batch of color images taken by the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope.

Biden will release the image from the White House during a 5:30 p.m. news briefing along with NASA officials.

On Monday, the space agency said the six-month process to prepare the telescope had been complete, meaning all 17 ways or "modes" to operate the Webb's scientific instruments have been checked.

"All of the seventeen ways or 'modes' to operate Webb's scientific instruments have now been checked out, which means that Webb has completed its commissioning activities and is ready to begin full scientific operations," mission team members wrote.

The rest of the Webb Telescope images are expected to be released Tuesday.

The telescope launched in December

The $10 billion Webb — successor to the almost 32-year-old Hubble Space Telescope — blasted off from South America in December and reached its designated perch in January.