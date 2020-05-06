Nurses boost hospital morale by wearing 'funky' scrubs

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nurses at a busy hospital have been boosting morale by wearing bright-colored, patterned scrubs made from bedding.

More than 100 sets of scrubs in funky colors and patterns were made for medics at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in Scotland, according to an SWNS report.

The unique scrubs were made by a group of about 20 volunteers who crafted them from donated materials at Hyndland Secondary School in Glasgow. There are at least 12,709 coronavirus cases in Scotland, where the virus has killed at least 1,703.

Kay Muir, 56, set up the Scrub Hub as part of Med Supply Drive Scotland’s initiative to get personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline hospital staff, which is managed by her niece, Gillian Higgins, a surgical trainee at GRI.

The group has now made more than 100 sets of the wacky scrubs from bright bedding and children’s fun duvets, the news agency reported.

Staff nurse Phil Malik, who is currently working in intensive care at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, described the beautiful scrubs as a "wave of armour."

“The scrubs, masks and bags are not only well-made, comfy and funky, but are worn like a badge of honor or pride," Malik told SWNS.

According to staff nurse Jennifer Hale, the project has helped elderly people in isolation who have volunteered to work on the project.

“From the donations of material, to the people making the patterns, and to those putting the scrubs together -- it all involves giving up their time for us and other frontline healthcare staff," Hale added.