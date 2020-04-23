Northern Lights shown over Scotland beach in stunning image

A stunning image shows the Northern LIghts over a beach in Scotland.

The Aurora Borealis was snapped on Tuesday night by photographer Maciej Winiarczyk, 46, in Wick, Caithness, according to SWNS.

Maciej snapped the gorgeous pictures at Noss Head, a peninsula on the northern coast of Scotland. The glowing yellow lights and purple hues look almost like a painting.

"The aurora is shining bright under the Milky Way," Winiarczyk told the outlet.

"The purple is more rare than green, which is quite special. Soon it will be too bright to see any aurora," Winiarczyk added.

The photographer reportedly waited for two hours to snap the perfect picture.