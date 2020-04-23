Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SCIENCE
Published

Northern Lights shown over Scotland beach in stunning image

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A stunning image shows the Northern LIghts over a beach in Scotland.

The Aurora Borealis was snapped on Tuesday night by photographer Maciej Winiarczyk, 46, in Wick, Caithness, according to SWNS.

Maciej snapped the gorgeous pictures at Noss Head, a peninsula on the northern coast of Scotland. The glowing yellow lights and purple hues look almost like a painting.

"The aurora is shining bright under the Milky Way," Winiarczyk told the outlet.

CHALLENGE OF TRACKING COVID-19'S 'STEALTHY SPREAD' REVEALED IN NEW STUDY

Bright purple and green aurora shine under the Milky Way at Noss Head near Wick in Scotland.

Bright purple and green aurora shine under the Milky Way at Noss Head near Wick in Scotland. (SWNS)

"The purple is more rare than green, which is quite special. Soon it will be too bright to see any aurora," Winiarczyk added.

The photographer reportedly waited for two hours to snap the perfect picture.