Noah’s Ark ‘buried in Turkish mountains’ as experts say 3D scans will prove Biblical ship’s existence

The location of the real Noah's Ark may have been confirmed by relic-hunters in a remote mountain range.

Experts claim they've snapped underground images of a mysterious ship-shaped object discovered half a century ago in eastern Turkey.

Creationists have long claimed that Noah's legendary boat is buried beneath the rocky spot, known as the Durupınar site.

Not everyone is convinced though, with geologists claiming the mountainous lump is simply an unusual mountain formation.

Now a film crew led by long-time ark hunter Cem Sertesen say they've image whatever's down there, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The team claim they'll reveal the pictures, obtained by "sending electric signals underground via cables", in a forthcoming documentary about the Ark.

"These are the actual images of Noah's Ark," said Sertesen, who previously released a documentary about finding the ark in 2017.

"They are neither fake nor simulation. They show the entire ship buried underground."

According to legend, Noah loaded two of every animal onto a 150-meter long ark to save them from apocalyptic flooding.

In the Book of Genesis, the mountains of Ararat in what is now eastern Turkey is the region in which Noah's Ark comes to rest after the Great Flood.

Despite numerous expeditions to find the craft across the vast mountain range, no physical proof has emerged.

A popular focus of many searches is the Durupınar site, a 150-meter-long formation among the mountains.

Some creationists claim the bizarre object is the remains of Noah's ship buried deep underground, while scientists argue it is a natural formation.

Now 3D scans of the object may prove once and for all whether Durupınar is as holy as some believe.

They were created by computer engineer and archaeologist Andrew Jones, as well as geophysicist John Larsen, in a bid to study the strange object.

Jones and Larsen shared their discoveries with Sertesen, director of the 2017 documentary "Noah's Ark".

Sertesen admitted that the images aren't necessarily of Noah's Ark, and could be of another ship entirely.

"It's a ship, but it's too early to be called Noah's Ark," he said.

That seems unlike considering the spot is over 50 miles from the nearest body of water.

The ship-shaped site was discovered in 1959 by Captain Ilhan Durupinar, an expert cartographer.

The first scientific research of the formation was performed only 26 years later, with researchers concluding that ''it is highly likely that the formation underground is a ship."

It's not clear when Sertesen's documentary will air.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.