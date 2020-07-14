Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Astronomy
Published

NEOWISE comet seen with Northern Lights in stunning image

The comet C/2020 F3 was discovered in March by NASA’s NEOWISE telescope.

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NEOWISE comet has been delighting skygazers around the world this month, with photographers turning their lenses upward and capturing it above landmarks across the Northern Hemisphere.

In the Pacific Northwest, photographers have been capturing its trail against a backdrop that includes the Northern Lights and rare “night-shining” summer clouds.

Seattle-based KOMO News meteorologist Scott Sistek explained the phenomenon in a Facebook post Tuesday, describing the event as “a nighttime show that photographers and sky watchers will be talking about for ages.”

The comet, dubbed C/2020 F3, was discovered in March by NASA’s NEOWISE space telescope.

A COMET IS VISIBLE THIS MONTH: NASA HAS THESE TIPS FOR SKYWATCHERS

The comet was seen streaking over Stonehenge on a perfect summer's evening. (Credit: SWNS)

The comet was seen streaking over Stonehenge on a perfect summer's evening. (Credit: SWNS)

Photographers around the world have been having fun capturing it in the sky above landmarks including Stonehenge in the UK and above the Colorado National Monument outside Grand Junction, Colo.

Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky seen from near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, July 9, 2020. The newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a celestial nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. (Conrad Earnest via AP)

Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky seen from near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, July 9, 2020. The newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a celestial nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. (Conrad Earnest via AP)

The comet will remain visible with binoculars in the Northern Hemisphere until July 23, according to NASA. Some viewers have been able to see it with the naked eye under the right conditions.

Its long trail is primarily made up of dust and gases and stretches for millions of miles, according to the space agency.

Authorities say the comet can best be seen in the northeastern sky about an hour before dawn until July 15. After that, they say it will be best viewed in the northwestern sky just after sunset.

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)

The comet’s closest approach to Earth will occur on July 22 at a distance of 64 million miles, the space agency said. It’s not expected to return for nearly 7,000 years.

The last highly visible comet, Hale-Bopp, whizzed by the Earth in 1997, according to NASA. An average person is expected to live through four such events in their lifetime, even with about 3,650 known comets in the sun’s orbit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ James Rogers contributed to this report.