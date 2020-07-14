NEOWISE comet seen with Northern Lights in stunning image

The NEOWISE comet has been delighting skygazers around the world this month, with photographers turning their lenses upward and capturing it above landmarks across the Northern Hemisphere.

In the Pacific Northwest, photographers have been capturing its trail against a backdrop that includes the Northern Lights and rare “night-shining” summer clouds.

Seattle-based KOMO News meteorologist Scott Sistek explained the phenomenon in a Facebook post Tuesday, describing the event as “a nighttime show that photographers and sky watchers will be talking about for ages.”

The comet, dubbed C/2020 F3, was discovered in March by NASA’s NEOWISE space telescope.

Photographers around the world have been having fun capturing it in the sky above landmarks including Stonehenge in the UK and above the Colorado National Monument outside Grand Junction, Colo.

The comet will remain visible with binoculars in the Northern Hemisphere until July 23, according to NASA. Some viewers have been able to see it with the naked eye under the right conditions.

Its long trail is primarily made up of dust and gases and stretches for millions of miles, according to the space agency.

Authorities say the comet can best be seen in the northeastern sky about an hour before dawn until July 15. After that, they say it will be best viewed in the northwestern sky just after sunset.

The comet’s closest approach to Earth will occur on July 22 at a distance of 64 million miles, the space agency said. It’s not expected to return for nearly 7,000 years.

The last highly visible comet, Hale-Bopp, whizzed by the Earth in 1997, according to NASA. An average person is expected to live through four such events in their lifetime, even with about 3,650 known comets in the sun’s orbit.

Fox News’ James Rogers contributed to this report.