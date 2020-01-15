NASA’s Juno captures stunning Jupiter image showing ‘white oval’ storm

NASA's Juno spacecraft captured a gorgeous image of Jupiter's dynamic surface.

A group of swirling clouds can be seen in Jupiter's North-North Temperate Belt, along with several bright-white "pop-up" clouds, as NASA describes it.

The color-enhanced image was taken when Juno was about 4,400 miles from the planet's cloud tops.

According to the space agency, two citizen scientists created the photograph using data from the spacecraft's JunoCam imager.

An anticyclonic storm, known as a white oval, can also be seen in the image.

Juno launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in 2011, and it was a mission to examine Jupiter's gravity field, composition and polar magnetosphere. The craft will also seek clues on the planet's formation and its winds -- which can reach speeds of up to 384 miles per hour.

