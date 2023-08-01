Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NASA
Published

NASA hears Voyager 2 'heartbeat' after accidentally cutting off communication

Voyager 2 spacecraft is still broadcasting, NASA says

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
NASA veteran Nicole Stott shares her bold vision for space exploration: 'Aim higher' Video

NASA veteran Nicole Stott shares her bold vision for space exploration: 'Aim higher'

Retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott discusses the United States' role in leading in space to succeed here on Earth and the role of global partnerships.

NASA has heard from its Voyager 2 spacecraft following days of silence. 

The agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory – which operates Voyager 2 – previously said that a series of planned commands on July 21 had "inadvertently" caused the antenna to point two degrees away from Earth.

The action resulted in Voyager 2 being unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth. 

However, NASA's Deep Space Network – giant radio antennas across the globe – have picked up a "heartbeat" carrier signal, confirming the spacecraft is still broadcasting. 

HUBBLE SDPACE TELESCOPE SEES PLANET AROUND RED DWARF STAR GETTING HICCUPS

An illustration of NASA’s Voyager spacecraft in orbit

Artist concept showing NASA’s Voyager spacecraft against a backdrop of stars.  (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

"Engineers will now try to send Voyager 2 a command to point itself back at Earth," JPL said in a tweet. "If that does not work, we’ll have to wait until October, when the spacecraft's onboard software automatically tells it to reset its direction."

Project manager Suzanne Dodd told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the news "buoyed" spirits there. 

When the antenna is realigned, communications should resume, although and controllers reportedly doubt the command will work. 

The "Sounds of Earth" record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1977, photo provided by NASA, the "Sounds of Earth" record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., prior to encapsulation in the protective shroud.  (AP Photo/NASA, File)

WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE TAKES STUNNINGLY DETAILED INFRARED IMAGE OF ACTIVELY FORMING STARS

"That is a long time to wait, so we'll try sending up commands several times" before then, Dodd explained.

Voyager 2 is programmed to reset its orientation multiple times each year to keep its antenna pointing at Earth.

The next reset will occur on Oct. 15. 

Voyager 2 was launched

Voyager 2 was launched on Aug. 20, 1977, aboard a Titan-Centaur rocket. (HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Voyager 2 is located more than 12 billion miles from Earth and first launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in August 1977, along with the twin Voyager 1. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Voyager 1 is around 15 billion miles away from Earth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 