Mural painted outside Jeff Bezos' house in protest demanding more coronavirus safety for Amazon workers

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A  group of activists painted a mural outside the Washington, D.C., home of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday to demand protections for workers at company facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The giant red, yellow and white painting features workers wearing protective masks above the phrase "Protect Amazon Workers" in the middle of a street, along with the hashtag "#ForUsNotAmazon."

A Washington Post reporter at the site tweeted that police were present but kept their distance and that there was no "movement" seen from Bezos' home. The group of nine finished the mural in about an hour.

The tech giant has come under intense scrutiny from its own workforce in recent weeks over a lack of protective gear and health care amid the pandemic. Five employees were reportedly fired for speaking out about safety concerns in Amazon warehouses.

Amazon contends they were let go for not following social distancing rules.

The company recently announced it will roll back unlimited time off for employees. It expanded paid leave under pressure and increased worker pay by $2 an hour through May 16.