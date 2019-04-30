Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Mountain lion found dead in Santa Monica Mountains may have been poisoned, researchers say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Man records close encounter with large mountain lion prowling around his backyardVideo

Man records close encounter with large mountain lion prowling around his backyard

California man describes 'amazing' encounter with large mountain lion he spotted in his backyard through his bedroom window.

A mountain lion that was found dead in California last month had rat poison in its system, officials said Tuesday.

The animal, dubbed P-47, was found dead on March 21 in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the National Park Service said.

Mountain lion P-47, found dead in California last month, may have died from rat poison, officials said.

Mountain lion P-47, found dead in California last month, may have died from rat poison, officials said. (Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area)

A necropsy determined the 3-year-old may have died from rat poison, as he had six different compounds of rodenticide in its system, but the exact cause of death wasn't confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

P-47 might have eaten a squirrel or other animal that ingested the poison, or snacked on a coyote or other predator that ate tainted prey, according to researchers.

The National Park Service said poison compounds were found in 21 out of 22 mountain lions tested by biologists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.