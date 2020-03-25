Moon looks like Saturn in incredible image: 'Makes you wake up your imagination'

A photographer in Guatemala captured an incredible image of the moon that makes the celestial object look like another — Saturn.

Twenty-five-year-old Francisco Sojuel took the photo while at a base camp of volcano Acatenango, near Antigua, British news agency SWNS reports. Sojuel said he took the image prior to sunrise, trekking six hours to snap the picture.

"This is one of the most beautiful moments that I have managed to capture with the camera, where you can express different feelings when looking at the photograph," Sojuel, who lives in nearby Santiago Atitlán, said.

In the picture, clouds are forming around the moon, which is in a slight crescent phase. Stars shining above the mountains in the South American country can also be seen.

"It also makes you wake up your imagination because it seems like another planet and makes you question how the moon and that thin cloud managed to align itself," Sojuel added. "It is a unique moment that the universe gave me and I am very happy because all the viewers liked the image."

