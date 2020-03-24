Missouri zoo closed due to coronavirus asks people to write letters to the animals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Animals get lonely too.

A Missouri zoo is asking the public to pen letters to its animals during its closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Here's an at-home idea for kids of all ages. Write a letter to a zoo animal," the Dickerson Park Zoo posted on its Facebook page. “Maybe share what you're learning from home or what you have learned about a particular animal or country. Let’s stay together while apart.”

The Springfield zoo is closed through April 1 as the state makes efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The letters are read to the zoo inhabitants and posted on Facebook.

One letter came from a 5-year-old child named Xavier and was written to the zoo's giraffes.

"You have tails that can wiggle, heads that are big and necks that are super-long," zoo marketing director Joey Powell read while feeding the animals. "If I was going to color a picture of a giraffe, it would be red."

A child named Laney wrote the first piece of fan mail and it was to the golden lion tamarins.

"I love your gold skin. You look like a cute orange fluff ball," the letter reads. "I like how you look like a lion and how having twins is common. I have a twin sister,” the letter read. “You always brighten my day. Your friend, Laney.”

Missouri has 255 confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths linked to the pandemic as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health of Senior Services.