Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published

'Lost' Italian village set to emerge from watery depths for the first time in 27 years

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A “lost” medieval village is set to emerge from the waters of an Italian lake.

The sunken village of Fabbriche di Careggine disappeared beneath the waters of the artificial lake Vagli in 1953, according to La Repubblica, but “reappears” whenever the reservoir is drained for maintenance work. The Tuscan ghost town’s last appearance was 1994.

MYSTERIOUS 4,000-YEAR-OLD LOST CITY DISCOVERED

In this photo the village of Fabbriche di Careggine, at the foothills of the Apuan Alps in Tuscany, is almost submerged - file photo. 

In this photo the village of Fabbriche di Careggine, at the foothills of the Apuan Alps in Tuscany, is almost submerged - file photo.  (Photo by Romano Cagnoni/Getty Images)

In a Facebook post on May 10, Lorenza Giorgi, daughter of the former mayor of Fabbriche di Careggine, said that the lake Vagli will be emptied again next year. "I inform you that from certain sources I know that next year, in 2021, Lake Vagli will be emptied,” she wrote. Giorgi said that the news had been confirmed by Enel, which manages the reservoir.

Fox News has reached out to Enel with a request for comment on this story.

MYSTERIOUS LOST CITY DISCOVERED IN CAMBODIAN JUNGLE

File photo of the village of Fabbriche di Careggine almost submerged beneath the waters of lake Vagli.

File photo of the village of Fabbriche di Careggine almost submerged beneath the waters of lake Vagli. (Photo by Romano Cagnoni/Getty Images)

More than a million people visited the area in 1994 to see the eerie remains of the village when the lake was last drained, according to Giorgi.

Lonely Planet reports that the sunken village dates back to the 13th century and was once inhabited by ironworkers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The village was evacuated in 1947, according to the Mulinoisola website.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers