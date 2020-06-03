'Lost' Italian village set to emerge from watery depths for the first time in 27 years

A “lost” medieval village is set to emerge from the waters of an Italian lake.

The sunken village of Fabbriche di Careggine disappeared beneath the waters of the artificial lake Vagli in 1953, according to La Repubblica, but “reappears” whenever the reservoir is drained for maintenance work. The Tuscan ghost town’s last appearance was 1994.

In a Facebook post on May 10, Lorenza Giorgi, daughter of the former mayor of Fabbriche di Careggine, said that the lake Vagli will be emptied again next year. "I inform you that from certain sources I know that next year, in 2021, Lake Vagli will be emptied,” she wrote. Giorgi said that the news had been confirmed by Enel, which manages the reservoir.

More than a million people visited the area in 1994 to see the eerie remains of the village when the lake was last drained, according to Giorgi.

Lonely Planet reports that the sunken village dates back to the 13th century and was once inhabited by ironworkers.

The village was evacuated in 1947, according to the Mulinoisola website.

