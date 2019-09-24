Long-lost 13th century painting from Renaissance artist found in woman's kitchen

Talk about the find of a lifetime.

A painting found in the kitchen of an elderly woman in France is a work of art from a 13th century Renaissance artist and could be worth as much as $6.5 million, according to experts.

The piece, known as "Christ Mocked," is a long-lost work from Italian painter Cimabue and is part of a series of paintings from him, according to the BBC. The woman, who lives in Compiegne, thought the work of art was an old religious icon and had it valued by experts, who said there was "no disputing" where it came from.

Experts used infrared light tests to compare previous works by Cimabue, also known as Cenni di Pepo, to determine if they were similar, and indeed, they were.

"The painting was done by the same hand," art expert Éric Turquin told French newspaper Le Figaro.

Speaking with The Art Newspaper, Turquin added that the tunnels made by wood-eating larvae helped identify its authenticity. "You can follow the tunnels made by the worms," he told the news outlet. "It's the same poplar panel."

Cimabue's painting is slated to be auctioned on Oct. 27.

