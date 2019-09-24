Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published

Long-lost 13th century painting from Renaissance artist found in woman's kitchen

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Talk about the find of a lifetime.

A painting found in the kitchen of an elderly woman in France is a work of art from a 13th century Renaissance artist and could be worth as much as $6.5 million, according to experts.

The piece, known as "Christ Mocked," is a long-lost work from Italian painter Cimabue and is part of a series of paintings from him, according to the BBC. The woman, who lives in Compiegne, thought the work of art was an old religious icon and had it valued by experts, who said there was "no disputing" where it came from.

Art expert Stephane Pinta points to a 13th-century painting by Italian master Cimabue in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. It was found in a French kitchen, and is now expected to fetch millions of euros at an upcoming auction. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Art expert Stephane Pinta points to a 13th-century painting by Italian master Cimabue in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. It was found in a French kitchen, and is now expected to fetch millions of euros at an upcoming auction. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

DA VINCI MYSTERY: 'ABANDONED' ANGEL AND CHRIST DISCOVERED BENEATH MASTERPIECE

Experts used infrared light tests to compare previous works by Cimabue, also known as Cenni di Pepo, to determine if they were similar, and indeed, they were.

"The painting was done by the same hand," art expert Éric Turquin told French newspaper Le Figaro.

Speaking with The Art Newspaper, Turquin added that the tunnels made by wood-eating larvae helped identify its authenticity. "You can follow the tunnels made by the worms," he told the news outlet. "It's the same poplar panel."

Cenni di Pepo, known as Cimabue (1240-1302), The Madonna and Child in Majesty Surrounded by Angels, Circa 1280, Oil on wood, 4,27 x 2,80 m, Paris Louvre Museum. (Photo by: Christophel Fine Art/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Cenni di Pepo, known as Cimabue (1240-1302), The Madonna and Child in Majesty Surrounded by Angels, Circa 1280, Oil on wood, 4,27 x 2,80 m, Paris Louvre Museum. (Photo by: Christophel Fine Art/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Cimabue's painting is slated to be auctioned on Oct. 27.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia