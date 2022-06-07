June sky: 5 planets align

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five naked-eye planets are visible throughout the month of June, according to reports.

Sky & Telescope magazine, a publication by the American Astronomical Society, says that viewers can see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn – in their natural order from the sun – throughout the month, with Mercury easier to spot later on.

The monthly magazine said in a release that the last time the five naked-eye planets were visible in sequence was in December 2004.

NASA reports that the crescent moon will join the increasingly spaced out planetary procession on the morning of the 23rd.

Skywatchers will have an hour to view the celestial spectacle on the eastern horizon before the rising sun washes it out.

However, NASA noted that the gathering is beginning to come apart.

"The gathering of four naked-eye planets we've been enjoying in the morning sky for the past few months – including several close conjunctions, is beginning to break up," it wrote.

"Over the next few months, Saturn, Mars, Jupiter and Venus will appear increasingly spread out across the morning sky – so much so that Venus and Saturn will make their exits as morning objects for most observers by September," it said.

Diana Hannikainen, Sky & Telescope's Observing editor, told NPR that the planets will line up again in 2040.