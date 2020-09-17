Is it a brain? Wisconsin man's beach find being examined: report

Authorities in Wisconsin were investigating Wednesday after a beach visitor found what appeared to be a brain on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Authorities don't believe the brain is from a human, but stressed that the investigation was still underway.

Jimmy Senda was walking Tuesday along the beach at Samuel Myers Park in Racine, collecting sea glass for his art collection, when he came across the creepy discovery that left residents and law enforcement bewildered.

"I don't really know how to explain it, it didn't register. ... I was just like, 'What is this?'" Senda told FOX 6 Milwaukee. "I came across this square package, wrapped in aluminum foil, and around it, it had a pink rubber band."

FIRE CHIEF: DAMAGE FROM KENOSHA UNREST TOPS $11 MILLION

"Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast -- kind of. It took a little bit for it to really (register) of what was going on; it was a brain," he continued.

The discovery was announced on the Racine Uncensored Facebook page and originally posted by Senda, reports said.

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

According to the station, flowers and what looked like paper with Mandarin characters printed on it were also found with the possible brain.

CORONAVIRUS CAN 'HIJACK' BRAIN CELLS TO REPLICATE ITSELF, YALE RESEARCHERS DISCOVER

Senda said he asked city employees working nearby, and local police, who both confirmed that it did appear to look like a brain.

Police, however, believe the brain isn't human, according to FOX 6. Authorities are awaiting confirmation from the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office.

It's not clear if it washed ashore or had been left on the beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's a lot of kids and families that are down here, and what happens if a kid would have found it?" Senda added.

Samuel Myers Park is located about 25 miles south of Milwaukee.