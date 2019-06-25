Huge crater may have been caused by buried WWII bomb

It’s a blast that may have been more than 70 years in the making.

A huge crater in the middle of a cornfield in rural Germany is believed to have been made by a buried World War II bomb.

Locals in Limburg say they heard a loud explosion in the middle of the night — then woke to find the 33-foot-wide crater in the isolated field. No one was hurt.

Explosives experts believe the shape of the 4-foot-deep crater was almost certainly created by a bomb, according to news agency DPA. Many unexploded devices are still found in Germany, despite the war having ended in 1945.

A bomb disposal service spokesman told Agence France-Presse it was “highly possible” an old bomb was involved.

“The crater was examined on Monday by an explosive ordnance clearance service to find possible fragments,” a police spokesman told the agency. “The area was used for target practice during the Second World War.”

A local government spokesman told German newspaper Bild that the bomb most likely had a chemical-based delayed timer that finally eroded.

With Post wires

